The Syrian military, one of the 35 most powerful militaries in the world, has been destroyed on the ground without a war, more than 300 military sites have been destroyed so far. Netanyahu said it is a historic day and indeed it is.

The Syrian military, one of the 35 most powerful militaries in the world, has been destroyed on the ground without a war, more than 300 military sites have been destroyed so far.

Netanyahu said it is a historic day and indeed it is. pic.twitter.com/EYsv6guDxI — Bassem Youssef Commentary (@bassem_youssef9) December 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet