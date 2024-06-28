Rep. Nancy Mace: “Can you define what a woman is?”
Maya Wiley: “A woman is a person who says she is. And let me just tell you one story about this because when I was a child.”
Mace: “Be quiet.”
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2024
