Report: CIA Involved in Manufacturing of Covid ‘Vaccines’

Investors in Resilience included Google, Lux Capital, Magnetic Ventures and 8VC, and the COO of the company also served as a senior adviser to Pfizer, according to database website Crunchbase.

Rezendes revealed that board members and investors tied to those companies include Council on Foreign Relations members, a board member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CIA affiliates, Merrill Lynch, and the Rockefeller University.

Additionally, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb served as a Resilience board member.

“Also, Nanosphere and Nanotherapeutics AKA Resilience has countless contracts with the government concerning Biological Warfare, and gene specific sensors wanted by the DoD,” Rezendes noted.

To add insult to injury, Resilience was even tapped by the World Economic Forum to lead the Davos panel on cybersecurity.

“A biopharmaceutical company on cyber security? Ok sure, go get that Moderna Booster! – if you dare,” Rezendes posted.

In 2022, journalist Whitney Webb detailed more of Resilience’s ties to the CIA, noting that the idea of starting Resilience came from Luciana Borio, the founder of In-Q-Tel — the CIA’s venture capital firm.