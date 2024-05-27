Report: CIA Involved in Manufacturing of Covid ‘Vaccines’

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice
A bombshell report has revealed that Moderna’s Covid ‘vaccine’ was manufactured by a government contractor with close connections to the CIA, FDA and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
According to the report, in 2021 Moderna hired and tasked a supposedly new pharmaceutical manufacturing company called National Resilience to make all their Covid-19 mRNA jabs.
InfoWars reports: The company apparently goes by several names, including Nanotherapeutics, Nanosphere Inc, Ology Bioservices, and Government Resilience Services, independent journalist Destiny Rezendes first reported last year.
Investors in Resilience included Google, Lux Capital, Magnetic Ventures and 8VC, and the COO of the company also served as a senior adviser to Pfizer, according to database website Crunchbase.
Rezendes revealed that board members and investors tied to those companies include Council on Foreign Relations members, a board member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CIA affiliates, Merrill Lynch, and the Rockefeller University.
Additionally, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb served as a Resilience board member.
“Also, Nanosphere and Nanotherapeutics AKA Resilience has countless contracts with the government concerning Biological Warfare, and gene specific sensors wanted by the DoD,” Rezendes noted.
To add insult to injury, Resilience was even tapped by the World Economic Forum to lead the Davos panel on cybersecurity.
“A biopharmaceutical company on cyber security? Ok sure, go get that Moderna Booster! – if you dare,” Rezendes posted.
In 2022, journalist Whitney Webb detailed more of Resilience’s ties to the CIA, noting that the idea of starting Resilience came from Luciana Borio, the founder of In-Q-Tel — the CIA’s venture capital firm.