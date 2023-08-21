REPORT: DOJ Planned To Drop Hunter’s Charges Until Whistleblowers Came Forward

By Mark Steffen – Trending Politics News

A report by the New York Times alleges that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss was preparing to let Hunter Biden skate on all charges until whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service came forward to claim that political interference by the Biden Justice Department was preventing the president’s son from receiving an unbiased investigation.

According to a synopsis by Breitbart, whistleblowers like IRS agent Gary Shapley prevented Weiss from brooming the charges against Hunter, even as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was not preventing Weiss from acting independently on the matter. During congressional testimony earlier this year, Shapley claimed that Weiss in a meeting said he would “not be the deciding official” on whether charges were ultimately brought against Hunter. In addition, Shapley claimed that Weiss was initially denied special counsel powers to investigate potential crimes by Hunter in other federal districts.

For speaking out, Shapley now faces calls by Hunter’s attorneys to be prosecuted, an act which would be directly at odds with President Joe Biden’s promises to protect whistleblowers.

From the Times:

Now, the I.R.S. agents and their Republican allies say they believe the evidence they brought forward, at the precise time they did, played a role in influencing the outcome, a claim senior law enforcement officials dispute. While Mr. Biden’s legal team agrees that the I.R.S. agents affected the deal, his lawyers have contended to the Justice Department that by disclosing details about the investigation to Congress, they broke the law and should be prosecuted. Earlier this year, The Times found, Mr. Weiss appeared willing to forgo any prosecution of Mr. Biden at all, and his office came close to agreeing to end the investigation without requiring a guilty plea on any charges. But the correspondence reveals that his position, relayed through his staff, changed in the spring, around the time a pair of I.R.S. officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation. Mr. Weiss suddenly demanded that Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses. … As the testimony from the I.R.S. agents took hold, Mr. Biden’s legal team felt the ground shift beneath them. The U.S. attorney’s office suddenly went quiet.

Some of the individuals alleged to have corrupted the investigation into Hunter Biden include Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf and Christopher J. Clark, a well-connected lawyer for Hunter Biden.

Last week, AG Garland announced that Weiss would be granted special counsel powers in reaction to the collapsed plea deal that Hunter was set to strike with his office before it was nixed by a judge. The growing storm has engulfed the Biden administration and tested the president’s ability to stand by his son while his poll numbers crater and business associates come forward alleging his participation in overseas business deals for which Hunter has initially pleaded guilty to tax crimes.