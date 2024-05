Reporter: We’re seeing tanks in Rafah, we’ve seen strikes kill civilians including children, for an American seeing their tax $ go to this, can you explain how this isn’t a major military operation?

Kirby: I am not the IDF spokesman and this is not Tel Aviv

Could have fooled me

May 28, 2024