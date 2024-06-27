Return of Forced Masking (+Safety Goggles!) Imminent For Bird Flu?

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge

Forbes: Return of COVID-era masks (+safety goggles!) imminent for bird flu

Ready yourselves, lads and lasses, to JUST SAY NO to next-level Public Health™ BDSM.

Masking and social distancing are no longer sufficient gestures of submission to the Public Health™ authorities who have been diligently working on the next mutant virus in some dingy offshore lab. Perhaps it’s even already on the shelf, ready to “leak.” Perhaps it’s the “Disease X” the WHO has been threatening the world with for many months now.

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

“An ongoing bird flu outbreak among U.S. dairy cows has led to three confirmed human cases in dairy workers, and although there aren’t any confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission, experts warn safety measures like masks, vaccines and safety goggles will be needed if a pandemic is declared due to the virus’s deadly nature… Experts have cautioned that if a bird flu pandemic is declared, safety measures will need to be put in place to mitigate the spread. Dr. Donal Bisanzio, a senior epidemiologist with the nonprofit research institute RTI International, told Forbes methods like masking and social distancing should be the first implemented. ‘Those are all the kinds of interventions we need to put in place to buy time for the vaccine,’ Bisanzio said. Justman told Forbes new methods like protective eyewear may be effective safety measures, especially among farm workers who have daily contact with potentially infectious animals.”

NBC announces ‘summer COVID wave’

Bird flu has been dominating headlines recently, but COVID’s been given a little of the limelight of late as NBC announces a “summer COVID wave.”

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“If more people around you seem to be coming down with Covid lately, that’s because infections are indeed on the rise nationally. Cases are most likely increasing in 39 states and aren’t declining anywhere in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — evidence that an anticipated summer wave is underway. The CDC no longer tracks Covid cases, but it estimates transmission based on emergency department visits. Both Covid deaths* and ED visits have risen in the last week. Hospitalizations also climbed 25% from May 26 to June 1, the latest data available.”

*”COVID deaths” is shorthand for “we stuck a PCR swab up a cadaver’s nose and throttled the count to 40 and got the positive we needed to get some government cash.”

Notice how little emphasis is placed on the severity of these new alleged cases (based, again, on PCR fraud) — or the alleged casualties’ comorbidities, or their vaxx status, or any other relevant information.

Furthermore, anyone with a basic understanding of virology (or the slightest curiosity and access to the internet) knows by now that coronaviruses mutate. They always have and always will. And, with those mutations, they potentially become more virulent but less pathogenic — which makes sense, given that the virus has an incentive to survive and propagate itself, which it can’t do through a dead host.

But NBC news whores won’t ever give their readers/viewers any context that might undermine their narrative. (Shameless plug: that’s what you come to independent media like Armageddon Prose and other outlets for and why it’s important to support them.)

This lack of critical context from the corporate stat media is why your retarded normie neighbor with the leftover Ridin’ With Biden bumper sticker still on his car from 2020 will mindlessly mask (and now apparently goggle up) for COVID safety, because the TV told them to.

Kansas sues Pfizer over COVID shot lies

Via Reuters:

“The U.S. state of Kansas on Monday sued Pfizer (PFE.N), opens new tab, accusing the company of misleading the public about its COVID-19 vaccine by hiding risks while making false claims about its effectiveness. In a lawsuit, opens new tab filed in the District Court of Thomas County, the state said the New York-based drugmaker’s alleged false statements violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. It is seeking unspecified money damages. ‘Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,’ Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, said in a statement. The lawsuit claims that, beginning shortly after the vaccine’s rollout in early 2021, Pfizer concealed evidence that the shot was linked to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, as well as inflammation in and around the heart, known as myocarditis and pericarditis.”

This is obviously welcomed news — gift horses, mouths, etc,; you know the thing — but the problem with these remedies is that they are more performative than sincere.

Even if the lawsuit succeeds, Pfizer will get off with a slap on the wrist in the form of a fine dwarfed by the profits it made through its malfeasance, giving it no incentive to act right in the future.

There is not a single politician in Washington, and arguably not at the state level, that is anywhere near hardcore enough. What we need is nothing short of Nuremberg II trials for these people with summary executions for the guilty at the conclusion.