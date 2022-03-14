Sanctuary State New Jersey Seeks More Stimulus Checks for Illegal Aliens

Breitbart – by John Binder

Illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of New Jersey could get another round of stimulus checks, paid for by the state’s taxpayers, in addition to the checks they received last year.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) is proposing another $53 million in the state budget to fund one-time $500 stimulus checks for more than 100,000 illegal aliens. Nearly half a million illegal aliens currently live in New Jersey.

Already, Murphy had allocated about $60 million in stimulus checks for illegal aliens last year and a few months ago. For those earning less than $55,000, individuals could secure $2,000 while a family could get $4,000.

Also last year, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) approved a state budget that gave nearly 200,000 illegal aliens a one-time stimulus check of $15,600. Like New Jersey, the checks were funded by taxpayers.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/13/sanctuary-state-new-jersey-seeks-more-stimulus-checks-illegal-aliens/