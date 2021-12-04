Posted: December 4, 2021 Categories: Videos Santa Inc.: Season 1 – Official Trailer Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Santa Inc.: Season 1 – Official Trailer”
They spit on Christmas. They spit on us. There are several more trailers for this garbage film, and they are much, much raunchier. But evidently it is a big HBO FLOP, and the Internet is having a hey-day ridiculing it.
Man, the demons have really been doubling down lately. I feel assaulted but I get back up and fight, fight, fight!!!!!!!!!!
.
Not fit for children, that’s for sure. Thank those that call themselves jews!
Rip Hanukkah into the cesspool, and you’ll be blasted as evil.
Sarah “I’d crucify Jesus again!” Silverman? That’s all I need to know! My grandkids better not be watching this apostacy!