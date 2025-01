Saudi Arabia and the US invested billions of dollars and a decade in a war on Yemen they assumed would be over in weeks.

Over 200,000 airstrikes, deliberate targeting of children, and a crippling siege.

Ultimately, they were defeated.

Same fate will befall Israel. pic.twitter.com/Yfv5k4ePR3

