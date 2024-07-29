Say hello to America's communist generation… pic.twitter.com/nVrg6GKXQF
— Revolutionary Communists of America (@communistsus) July 29, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Say hello to America's communist generation… pic.twitter.com/nVrg6GKXQF
— Revolutionary Communists of America (@communistsus) July 29, 2024
One thought on “Say hello to America’s communist generation…”
I read they were 500 strong and in Philadelphia. Wonder if they were near The Liberty Bell. They’re marching for their own subservience. And who doesn’t want better wages? This is one more symptom of an unjust system, making people desperate. So they grab at straws and communism comes up forthright. Some really believe the pie will be divided evenly into about 8 billion pieces; they just don’t know one piece will be EXTRA BIG, and therein lies the sabotage.
.