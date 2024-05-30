Scientists Develop mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

An experimental mRNA vaccine may help fight the H5N1 bird flu outbreaks that are now spreading in wild birds, poultry and cows in the United States according to researchers.

They calim that the vaccine has been is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death in lab animals.

The vaccine was created using the same techniques that produced the COVID vaccines.

The news comes as U.S. officials are considering whether to vaccinate workers that are in close contact with the virus.

The academic medical center Penn Medicine News issued a press release on Thursday reporting that researchers have published a study documenting their work in creating an mRNA-technology-based vaccination for the upcoming avian influenza pandemic which is set to begin soon.

While it is unclear from the literature if humans or animals will be the recipient of the new exotic injections, both humans and animals are discussed in the research as well as human pandemics such as the 2009 Swine Flu and the 2020 Fauci Flu being cited as reasons to rejoice the new mRNA technology, indicating that this ‘flavor’ of vaccine may possibly be given to both humans and the farm animals they consume.

“Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses from H5 clade 2.3.4.4b are circulating at unprecedentedly high levels in wild and domestic birds and have the potential to adapt to humans. Here, we generate an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccine encoding the hemagglutinin (HA) glycoprotein from a clade 2.3.4.4b H5 isolate,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

The fact that researchers claim the bird flu infects various types of animals and also transfers to humans indicates that this vaccine may possibly be injected into anything that moves.

“There have also been occasional human infections and increasing incidences of clade 2.3.4.4b H5 virus spillover into mammals such as cows, red foxes, seals, and minks14,15,16,17,” the study said in the ‘Introduction’ section.

The researchers discussed their gene therapy work in a medical study they conducted, published Thursday.

“mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccines would be useful during an influenza virus pandemic since they can be produced rapidly and do not require the generation of egg-adapted vaccine seed stocks,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

The researchers injected the exotic mRNA technology into mice, ferrets, pheasants and foxes, as described in the paper’s ‘Results’ and ‘Introduction’ sections. The substance did illicit an immune response in the animals, making the researchers deem the vaccine to be a success.

In order to conduct the experiment, some animals were injected with mRNA liquid coded for bird flu (H5), some were injected with a traditional H5 inactivated virus vaccine, and others were injected with mRNA liquid coded for the proverbial ‘morning star protein’ or ‘Lucifer’s protein’ aka ‘Satan’s protein’ — called Luciferase.

“Animals were primed with 60 μg of mRNA-LNP vaccine encoding H5 or an irrelevant protein (Luciferase) and then boosted 28 days later with the same vaccine,” the study said in the ‘Results’ section. “…we found that the vaccine elicited antibodies that bound to a ‘headless’ H5 stalk (Fig. 6E, F).”

While a previous mRNA vaccine ended up giving all animals it was tested on a terminal lung disease when they encountered the natural virus, killing them, this new one did not kill all the animals.

“All of the vaccinated animals in our study survived, whereas all of the unvaccinated animals died following the H5N1 challenge,” the study said in the ‘Discussion’ section.

One professor who’s quoted in the press release discussed how mRNA vaccines can be created in just hours for new pandemics as they arise.

“The mRNA technology allows us to be much more agile in developing vaccines; we can start creating a mRNA vaccine within hours of sequencing a new viral strain with pandemic potential,” said Scott Hensley, PhD, a professor of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine. “During previous influenza pandemics, like the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, vaccines were difficult to manufacture and did not become available until after the initial pandemic waves subsided.”

Notably, the first mRNA based gene therapy injection to be given to the general public was the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccinations, which have garnered much criticism.