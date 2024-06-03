Seattle-area city to host taxpayer funded LGBTQ Pride catwalk for toddlers

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A taxpayer-funded LGBTQ pride event in Lynnwood, Washington will feature a “kids catwalk,” in which a panel of adults will judge toddlers while they strut down the runway to sexually charged music.

One of the judges is Democrat state Sen. Marko Liias, who is the legislator behind SB 5599, which allows for minors to be taken by the state if their parents don’t allow them to obtain sex change procedures.

Also judging are Democrat Lynnwood City Council Members Josh Binda and Nick Coehlo, and former Democrat State Senator Maralyn Chase, The Center Square reported.

The “Wizard of Oz” themed event is scheduled for June 8 at the Lynnwood Convention Center and will be hosted by Lynnwood Pride in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, just north of Seattle.

“The Fashion Catwalk Contest” will be from 2 to 3 pm and split by different age groups. The kids category is for children between the ages of 2 to 12, according to Lynnwood Pride’s website.

Participants will select a three-minute song of their choice. The list of song choices suggested by Lynnwood Pride are songs that contain sexually charged lyrics. This includes “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce, “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue, and “Supermodel – You Better Work” by RuPaul.

To receive taxpayer funding for an event, a city spokesperson told The Center Square that it must “provide a public benefit to the community.”

Up to $2,500 in “eligible expenses” (such as event rentals, artist fees, and promotion) will be reimbursed by the city to the organization. However, the organization’s receipted expenses must total $5,000 or more in order to qualify. Additionally, the city is advertising the event on social media and its website.

In addition to the judges, event speakers include Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson, a Democrat who recently unseated Republican Sheriff Adam Fortney. Snohomish County is also a co-sponsor of the event through its Office of Social Justice, which grants $5,000 of taxpayer funds to “organizations working to advance efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The Post Millennial reached out to the City of Lynnwood, Snohomish County, and Sen. Marko Liias’s office for comment.