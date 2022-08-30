Seems no one just “walks across the border”

Doocy: "Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?"
Jean-Pierre: "That's not how it works… It's not like someone walks over."
Doocy: "That's exactly what is happening!" pic.twitter.com/mr8XE1n1oY
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2022
Posted: August 30, 2022
