Senator Dan McConchie: “We’ve just passed the largest budget in Illinois State history. Over $53 billion, includes almost a billion in tax increases and nearly a billion dollars on the migrant crisis. So we actually raised your taxes just to spend on migrants.”

INSANITY 🚨 Senator Dan McConchie: “We've just passed the largest budget in Illinois State history. Over $53 billion, includes almost a billion in tax increases and nearly a billion dollars on the migrant crisis. So we actually raised your taxes just to spend on migrants.” pic.twitter.com/WVVKznu5Ws — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 27, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet