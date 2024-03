Shame on @CadburyUK It was bad enough when they shrunk to half their original size (while charging the same!), but this is just outrageous. Companies need to stop crapping on 98% of their customer base to appease the other 2%.

Shame on @CadburyUK It was bad enough when they shrunk to half their original size (while charging the same!), but this is just outrageous. Companies need to stop crapping on 98% of their customer base to appease the other 2%. https://t.co/9XtfWWbPrH — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) March 27, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet