SHOCKING – OUTRAGEOUS: In case you missed this today, President Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, argued that it’s not in the American people’s national security interest to require a warrant for surveillance. He’s rejecting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) amendment that mandates a warrant for spying on Americans. He said it is not in the interest of the American people not to be spied on without a court warrant. WATCH

SHOCKING – OUTRAGEOUS: In case you missed this today, President Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, argued that it’s not in the American people’s national security interest to require a warrant for surveillance. He’s rejecting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act… pic.twitter.com/Q9WaH6Fpv6 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet