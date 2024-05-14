Snopes Forced To Change Fact Check Of Ashley Biden Diary From ‘Unproven’ To ‘True’

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

The “conspiracy theorists” have been vindicated yet again…

Leftwing fact-checking site Snopes has quietly updated its stance on the authenticity of Ashley Biden’s diary, now confirming that it is real.

According to Snopes, the diary, which was written by Joe Biden’s daughter, describes “actions taken toward her” by the president when she was younger that are “not appropriate”

Brietbart reports: This comes a month after Ashley Biden wrote a letter on April 8 to Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York. The younger Biden acknowledged the existence of the diary, writing that she was “deeply saddened” to “even have to write” the letter because her diary had been “stolen and sold for profit.”

“The reason I have decided to not attend tomorrow’s sentencing in person is because it would only increase my pain,” Ashley Biden wrote. “Nonetheless, I write to ask Your Honor to sentence the defendant to time in prison.”

In regards to Snopes changing the rating of the fact check of Ashley Biden’s diary from “Unproven” to “True” the website wrote:

“On April 29, 2024, Snopes changed the rating of this fact check from “Unproven” to “True” based on testimony provided by Ashley Biden. In an April 8 letter to a New York judge requesting jail time for one of the two people convicted of stealing her diary, Biden wrote, “I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online.”

The National File, a conservative outlet, first reported on Ashley Biden’s diary in October 2020, stating that a Project Veritas whistleblower had provided the outlet with a digital copy of the diary.

In August 2022, two people, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to stealing and selling Ashley Biden’s private diary for $40,000.