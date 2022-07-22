One thought on “So He Was Just Wrong… or What?

  1. What a tool!
    “Fun fact”: from what I’m getting from patients, I’d classify ‘rona as a GI virus.
    In the past 2 months, about a dozen pts who ‘test positive’ for the non existent rona are experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and not just for a day or few, like a week and plus.
    Oddly enough, the last 3 pts reporting these issues, in the past 2 weeks, have NOT been vaxxed. Verified and confirmed.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*