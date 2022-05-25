May 24, 2022 • Billionaire George Soros says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “shaken Europe to its core” and could lead to the next world war. “Other issues that concern all of humanity, fighting pandemics and climate change, avoiding nuclear war, maintaining global institutions, have had to take a back seat to that struggle,” Soros says in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “That’s why I say our civilization may not survive.”
3 thoughts on “Soros Says Civilization May Not Survive Russia’s Invasion”
So which will it be, Georgie? You and your guys don’t get to decide. WE DO!!! Our lives are our own and we’ll do just fine without you billionaires.
This cuck reminds me of biden, slurring his words, not able to make a cohesive statement, has to read everything. “That’s why I say, our civilization may not survive. ” I wonder if he means the elites way of life may not survive?
This son of a bitch has committed crimes against the people of the united states and our law beyond comprehension.
If you have to shoot your way in, shoot your way in. Take this rotting hunk of pig shit, put a rope around his neck and hang the mother f-ker.