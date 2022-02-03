SUNY Professor advocates for sex between children and adults…

Why is Professor Stephen Kershnar still on @FredoniaU payroll? pic.twitter.com/XjYbd35VGW
Stephen Kershnar is a professor of philosophy at SUNY Fredonia.
SUNY Fredonia Professor questions the widely held sociteal belief that it’s deeply wrong for an adult man to want to have sex year with a 12 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/qUAbSexFxp
A message from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison pic.twitter.com/EDZCHCE7ch
Kershnar published this book in 2015
There’s more from the professor…
This is truly horrifying pic.twitter.com/RrSeyb1oGf
If ever “no mercy” has meant anything…
How very talmudic/satanic of him.
Sik fk needs a true hollowcausing, not the fake one those kosher nostril bassturds created from efforts to create an its-notreal.
When I first saw SUNY in the headline I thought it was SUNY Old Westbury, one of the original homes of political correctness. (I oughta know…I attended this “college” from 1979 to 1981, right before I ditched leftist crapola for good when I married my hubby in far west Texas).