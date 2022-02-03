SUNY Professor advocates for sex between children and adults…

Why is Professor Stephen Kershnar still on @FredoniaU payroll? pic.twitter.com/XjYbd35VGW — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 2, 2022

Stephen Kershnar is a professor of philosophy at SUNY Fredonia.

SUNY Fredonia Professor questions the widely held sociteal belief that it’s deeply wrong for an adult man to want to have sex year with a 12 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/qUAbSexFxp — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 2, 2022

A message from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison pic.twitter.com/EDZCHCE7ch — SUNY Fredonia (@FredoniaU) February 2, 2022

Kershnar published this book in 2015

There’s more from the professor…

This is truly horrifying pic.twitter.com/RrSeyb1oGf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

