Terrence Yeakey was a first responder to the OK City bombing. He saw something in that wreckage that caused him to become paranoid and went on a mission to tell everyone what he saw. He was found in a field, cut up tortured, strangled and shot. His death was ruled a suicide pic.twitter.com/Yi2ooLLzhB
— Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) April 30, 2023
Posted: April 30, 2023
Dixie Mafia ??? Clinton Arkancide to Destroy Documents/Evidence ??? CIA False Flag Operation ??? Timothy McVeigh a “PATSY” ??? Did Terrence locate some Undetonated Bombs inside the Federal Building which would have proven it was an Inside Job & precursor to 9/11 ???