Terrence Yeakey was a first responder to the OK City bombing. He saw something in that wreckage that caused him to become paranoid and went on a mission to tell everyone what he saw. He was found in a field, cut up tortured, strangled and shot. His death was ruled a suicide

Terrence Yeakey was a first responder to the OK City bombing. He saw something in that wreckage that caused him to become paranoid and went on a mission to tell everyone what he saw. He was found in a field, cut up tortured, strangled and shot. His death was ruled a suicide pic.twitter.com/Yi2ooLLzhB — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) April 30, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



