Testimony of a mother and grandmother in her lawsuit against VA school that advised her child that she was transgender and a boy without notifying her parents, causing her to be bullied, threatened, groped, etc.

The girl ran away and was then sex trafficked by pedophiles. When… pic.twitter.com/2pimJTgod7

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) September 9, 2023