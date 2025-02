The Biden regime parked $20 billion for nonprofits. Two billion was earmarked for Stacey Abrams. Stacey is an NDI board member. NDI is a cutout of the CIA.

The Biden regime parked $20 billion for nonprofits. Two billion was earmarked for Stacey Abrams. Stacey is an NDI board member. NDI is a cutout of the CIA. Makes you wonder. pic.twitter.com/1MokhamBaW — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) February 28, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet