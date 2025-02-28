US House committee told to use Hebrew term for Israeli-occupied West Bank: Report

By Middle East Monitor

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast directed committee staff to refer to the Israeli-occupied West Bank by its Hebrew name, Judea and Samaria , according to a report Wednesday , Anadolu news agency reported.

The directive, which was sent to 50 Republican staffers, said the committee would use “Judea and Samaria” in formal correspondence, Axios reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of an internal committee memo.

Mast reportedly wrote that “in recognition of our unbreakable bond with Israel and the inherent right of the Jewish people to their ancient homeland, the House Foreign Affairs committee will, from here forward, refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria in formal correspondence, communication and documentation.”

The report came amid a move by Israel’s parliament earlier this month to approve a bill to replace the “West Bank” with “Judea and Samaria.”

Palestinians and Israeli left-wing organizations argue that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is accelerating efforts to impose Israeli law on the West Bank in preparation for full annexation.

In recent months, Israeli ministers, including Netanyahu, have openly expressed their intention to annex the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.