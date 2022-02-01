The Canada Convoy Mission Statement

This is a site defining what the Canada Truckers Convoy is. There is a video and “Unity Manifesto,” the heading of which reads:

“A unified body of people that share common rights privileges, and interests, a united body of individuals that are one is spirit, sentiment, & purpose; a national sense of unity and support.”

I noticed there was no comma between rights and privileges. Is “rights” being used as an adjective here? Also, to fight tyranny, do you have to share “common interests” and “sentiment?” But oh that word, “MANIFESTO.” Why would they choose such a word?!!

There is short vid about the mission and the speaker seems to have a British accent. Is this because Canada is still under the boot of the queen? Can’t say this whole thing is organic/grass roots. So organized and polished. I wonder how others are perceiving this.

Anyway, here is the Manifesto and the link to site with the video:

https://canada-unity.com/bearhug/