The face of genocide

More than 100 people were killed and dozens injured when the Israeli occupation forces targeted a school in the center of Gaza City.
FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/YAcq8LFgVV pic.twitter.com/k11QQh6igl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2024
A child bids farewell to his mother who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis.
FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/YAcq8LFgVV pic.twitter.com/bIpiXUsAZq
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2024
“We are tired, we are fed up.” pic.twitter.com/BNDrpbIAbw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2024