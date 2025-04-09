The Jews want to destroy America
"Edom has to secede its power to the Jewish people"
"It's all in a state of surrender towards the God of Israel and to the king of Israel…which is Mashiach"
"Israel is is rising. Once that happens, Edom falls" pic.twitter.com/VGH8daw274
This creep expects us to surrender, to bow down. He names that an honor.
Can inversion get any more inverted? The opposite of true will always be false.
