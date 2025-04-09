The Jews want to destroy America “Edom has to secede its power to the Jewish people”

One thought on “The Jews want to destroy America “Edom has to secede its power to the Jewish people”

  1. This creep expects us to surrender, to bow down. He names that an honor.

    Can inversion get any more inverted? The opposite of true will always be false.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*