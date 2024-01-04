The largest migrant caravan of 2023 known as the ‘poverty exodus,’ has recently departed from Southern Mexico, comprising approximately 15,000 individuals from 24 countries en route to the US border.

Yet Democrats are focused on cooking pictures I posted that reminded me of my… pic.twitter.com/lKIqbDiIEF

— Mayra Flores Vallejo (@MayraFlores4Tx) January 3, 2024