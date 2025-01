The moment "Israel" bombed the tents of the Deir al-Balah refugee camp in central Gaza today with a half-ton bomb of explosives.

A $100 million F-35 plane drops a $200,000 GDU bomb on refugees in misery who survive on 100 grams of bread a day in a tent. pic.twitter.com/P4ErPdoNFu

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) January 4, 2025