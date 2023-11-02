The Pope kisses the hands of the Zionist Rothschilds family… this family control every government, bank, politician and religious leader in the world

The Pope kisses the hands of the Zionist Rothschilds family… this family control every government, bank, politician and religious leader in the world pic.twitter.com/eWpMqZDhD1 — Pelham (@Resist_05) November 2, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



