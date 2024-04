The US Govt loves to point out human rights abuses of other nations. Here’s what the US Govt does to students in America protesting against the Gaza genocide committed by Israel and supported by Genocide Joe.

The US Govt loves to point out human rights abuses of other nations. Here's what the US Govt does to students in America protesting against the Gaza genocide committed by Israel and supported by Genocide Joe. pic.twitter.com/qouWSSQcRF — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) April 26, 2024

