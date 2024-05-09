The Wealth Gap Between The 1% & American People Is So Great, The Met Gala Seems Like A Real World Parody To The Hunger Games

During the Met Gala 2024 the super rich showed off $75,000 – $2.8 Million Dollar dresses broadcasted to people who can’t even afford rent and groceries pic.twitter.com/usvFKUw2dj

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 8, 2024