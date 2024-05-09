The Wealth Gap Between The 1% & American People Is So Great, The Met Gala Seems Like A Real World Parody To The Hunger Games
During the Met Gala 2024 the super rich showed off $75,000 – $2.8 Million Dollar dresses broadcasted to people who can’t even afford rent and groceries pic.twitter.com/usvFKUw2dj
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 8, 2024
3 thoughts on “The Wealth Gap Between The 1% & American People Is So Great, The Met Gala Seems Like A Real World Parody To The Hunger Games”
They want to train us to bow down to the grotesque, to worship the vain, to be dazzled by their opulence and success. They want us to worship the devil. They are failing, and all their minor devils are failing, too. In no universe anywhere will fashion be more important than genocide.
probably one of the most sadistic ironies (I’m speculating) is that all of the elaborate needlework, beadwork and fabric artistry was done by slave labor for a “fish head and a bowl of rice.”
should be treated like the Purge