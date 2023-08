The White House, NGOs, and news media say we need more censorship to reduce hate, but we don’t. What we need is more free speech. The politicians, news media, and NGOs who are demanding censorship do so not to reduce hate but, rather, to increase their power.

The White House, NGOs, and news media say we need more censorship to reduce hate, but we don’t. What we need is more free speech. The politicians, news media, and NGOs who are demanding censorship do so not to reduce hate but, rather, to increase their power. @galexybrane pic.twitter.com/Lj7w71ekMq — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet