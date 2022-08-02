“They were the smart ones” pic.twitter.com/A0GmkZWoSh
— Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) July 31, 2022
Posted: August 1, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“They were the smart ones” pic.twitter.com/A0GmkZWoSh
— Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) July 31, 2022
4 thoughts on ““They were the smart ones””
sad
people must come out of fear and ignorance, they’re killers
Amen sister, I’m glad she spoke truth.
I appreciate her speaking her truth. I wish that so many more had at least tried the medical exemption route, as opposed to just ‘going with the jab’.
This is going horribly, and it’s continuing to be some weird freaky stuff,
“…they got covid lightly…”
No they fkn didn’t get “covid” lightly! They got a fkn cold or a sniffle. NEWSFLASH: If something has never been isolated it’s because it doesn’t exist! Therefore you can’t even “catch it lightly” let alone any other way! F*ck ALL this BS! I’m so sick to the teeth of it. Take the leap lady, stop skirting around the edges & just f*cking dive in head first for f*ck’s sake!!!
(Sorry for all the f-bombs but that’s literally how I’m talking out loud right now! I don’t apologize for sounding harsh on this lady though. She made her bed & now she’s lying in it. If she just did a little bit of homework & took that leap towards the truth instead of beating around the bush I might’ve cut her some slack. I’ll bet anything she still believes all those people who died WITH “covid” actually died OF “covid”…)