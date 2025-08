This has quickly become, not a sign of virtue, but a sign of who is not America First. And as the tide continues to turn, who will not be permitted to hold political office in our country.

NOW – U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson prays at the Western Wailing Wall while wearing a Kippah. pic.twitter.com/3CQe20QzpF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 3, 2025

