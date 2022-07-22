Posted: July 22, 2022 Categories: Videos This is One Business that Will NOT be Looted Again The Charlie Kirk Show Published July 21, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “This is One Business that Will NOT be Looted Again”
2 glaring problems with this video –
1. The perps are still alive.
2. The perps were released to rob & possibly murder again.
My thoughts exactly.
Didn’t even arrest them. Just let them go.
I don’t know who was dumber, the criminals or the man with the gun.
Not sure if I have a blind-spot here but I’m going a little against the grain. I’m remembering the slew of vids a few months ago where gangs go in and rob expensive jewelry stores. This theft-attempt here seems to be at a Cigar store. Mom and Pop? I do not know.
Henry taught that with our Common Law Courts we can’t go by case law or precedent, because every circumstance and individual to be tried is an individual circumstance, with no precedent. I fully agree. I’ll add that each case may have many layers, like who were these thieves and what were they after? Who was the store-owner and who were the employees? Only a few of so many unanswered questions.
At this point, I can’t say I would’ve shot them had I been the armed person on the scene that day. But I certainly would have tried to detain them to get to the bottom of the issue. I mean, what if the store owner abused one of their mothers, or did some other horrible deed? We just don’t know. But again, it’s all symptomatic of a sick society, sick on so many levels, from the programming of children to their oppressive impoverishment. I know incidents like this will be on the rise as tyranny reaches its breaking point.
Anyhow, those intruders are probably guilty as hell, but “probably” isn’t absolutely. I hope more info comes out on this incident, but right now, I cannot judge a book by its cover although many covers have coerced me to buy in.
