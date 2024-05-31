This Is Only Going To Get Worse. Big Food Is Going To Great Lengths To Grow Seedless Fruits

By Wall Street Apes

They’ve monopolized food and are in the process of taking away your ability to grow food

“These are huge nets and guess what they’re for? These nets are to keep the bees out. So right now the trees are setting the crop for mandarins that are going to get harvested next winter. And nobody wants seeds in their mandarins. So this variety is W. mercot. Which is a cool variety, that’s what they look like.

If there’s bees that get in there and they get pollen from another citrus into here, it makes a bunch of seeds.

And the citrus industry actually sued the apiary industry over this a long time ago. And the result was these big nets, and these are actually fishing nets, but it’s really interesting.

Yeah, impressive really to see these ginormous nets going over the whole thing and stopping all of the bees from getting in there. And that’s how we create seedless mandarin.”

