This Is REALLY Happening


Breaze

Jul 15, 2022 There are a lot of crazy things going on in the world right now and a lot of them are going unreported in the mainstream for obvious reasons, so most people have no idea what’s going on.

4 thoughts on “This Is REALLY Happening

    1. Jim, geez, I usually avoid watching something like this. Too disturbing. But I toughed up and watched it. So hard to believe some have sunk this low into cruel, Dr. Frankenstein, corporate evil. FrankenSTEIN, in whose heart all things foul dwell and foster. There will be cruel retribution!!

      .

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*