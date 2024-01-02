Thousands of German Farmers Rise Up Against WEF Takeover of Food Supply – Media Blackout

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Thousands of farmers in Germany are rising up to protest the World Economic Forum’s takeover of the nations food supply.

Amid a total mainstream media blackout, thousands of farmers in Germany are protesting the WEF’s plans to forcibly seize all farms in Germany in order to meet the 2030 Great Reset agenda.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Farmers will no longer get tax breaks for diesel and they won’t get an exemption from car tax for farming vehicles under the new plans.

They say that these new measures will help protect the climate…

Great idea. Let’s make farming much more expensive, thus making food more expensive in the name of climate change!

Farmers are not happy about this, so they have been protesting. Last month some 40 000 farmers blocked the streets of Berlin with an estimated 8 600 tractors – A 10 kilometre long convoy.

Watch video of the protest in Berlin here:

The protests have been ongoing.

On Friday, 850 tractors took to the streets to protest in the German city of Siegen. Watch videos of some of the tractors here:

Did you know that they are now feeding toxic chemicals to cows in order to get them to fart less? Yes, you read that correctly.

There is now a new “climate milk” that is made from cows that are being fed methane suppressants. Can you guess who has recently invested in companies that make methane suppressants? None other than Bill Gates.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out my in-depth investigation into this world of “climate milk” and methane blockers that are being fed to cows.

Without farmers, we don’t have any food. One of the most important things for a country is to have a secure food supply. Now it seems like farmers are being attacked because they are deemed to be bad for the environment. It really doesn’t make any sense.

No farmers = No food.