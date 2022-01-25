Thousands on Twitter Say They ‘Regret’ Getting the Vaccine — ‘Side-Effects Worse than COVID’

Daily Veracity – by Jill Schrider

Amid reporting on a variety of studies that find a direct causal relationship between an increase in deaths in countries with higher levels of vaccinations, seemingly countless Americans are now expressing regret they ever took the COVID vaccine.

Thousands of individuals across social media have come out expressing regret over taking the COVID vaccine. The vaccines have not stopped the lockdowns, they have not stopped people from feeling sick, and they have not stopped the travel restrictions.

The vaccines, however, have made many people rich, while causing hundreds of thousands of victims to develop incurable vaccine-related ailments.

Below is a shortlist of individuals who have expressed ‘vaccine regret’ due to the coerced COVID vaccination drive from the world’s governments.

The list goes on and on.

We could continue to post the tens of thousands of accounts on social media expressing regret over taking the vaccine, but you get the point.

You can see for yourself — for now — the thousands on social media regretting taking the COVID shot by performing simple keyword searches.

We suggest you do your own research before considering taking any experimental injection.

