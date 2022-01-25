Daily Veracity – by Jill Schrider
Amid reporting on a variety of studies that find a direct causal relationship between an increase in deaths in countries with higher levels of vaccinations, seemingly countless Americans are now expressing regret they ever took the COVID vaccine.
Thousands of individuals across social media have come out expressing regret over taking the COVID vaccine. The vaccines have not stopped the lockdowns, they have not stopped people from feeling sick, and they have not stopped the travel restrictions.
The vaccines, however, have made many people rich, while causing hundreds of thousands of victims to develop incurable vaccine-related ailments.
Below is a shortlist of individuals who have expressed ‘vaccine regret’ due to the coerced COVID vaccination drive from the world’s governments.
The list goes on and on.
We could continue to post the tens of thousands of accounts on social media expressing regret over taking the vaccine, but you get the point.
You can see for yourself — for now — the thousands on social media regretting taking the COVID shot by performing simple keyword searches.
We suggest you do your own research before considering taking any experimental injection.
5 thoughts on “Thousands on Twitter Say They ‘Regret’ Getting the Vaccine — ‘Side-Effects Worse than COVID’”
Could be the next few years will come to be known as THE YEARS OF REGRET. Vax regret. Trans regret. Compliance regret. But for some Pure-Bloods:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPjzjyzhOXo
.
Wow Galen, every time I heard that song it stirred something inside me. Now reading the lyrics in English I knew it was a powerful song. Thanks lady!
Sure thing. 🙂
.
how would they know?
they dodnt know what it would be like without the jab …because they got jabbed
just more stupidity for the masses
but just keep sticking it in yer arm
hey you know sometimes following the masses is not what you think. .especially when the the “M” is silent
What covid?