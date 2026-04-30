Three Lebanese Paramedics Killed by Israeli Double-Tap Strike

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

At least 16 people were killed in the past 24 hours in various Israeli strikes, including a Lebanese soldier, a family of five, and three emergency workers trying to rescue the wounded in an attack on the town of Majdal Zoun.

The family of five were identified as the Bahja family in the town of Bijchit. The overnight attack on their family home killed Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife, along with another relative and her two children, one of whom was an infant. Rescue workers were reportedly working there throughout the night to recover the bodies.

The rescue workers in Majdal Zoun weren’t so lucky. After an Israeli strike leveled a building with six people within it, the rescue workers were dispatched to try to rescue any survivors. That’s when Israel struck a second time on the same site, killing the workers.

Details are scant on who the initial six people trapped in the building were, but they’re all reported to have died in the incident. The IDF claimed an unnamed “Hezbollah commander” was among them, but as usual provided no evidence to support that allegation, saying only that the incident was “under review.”

An additional attack was reported against a motorcycle in Khirbet Selm, killing two people, identified as a Lebanese soldier and his brother, who were heading home from the military outpost. There was a separate report that Israel attacked a Lebanese patrol that was escorting rescue workers, wounding two others.

The incidents fueled condemnations from Lebanese officials, which Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denouncing the attack on the rescue workers particularly as a “new and documented” Israeli war crime.

The IDF, for its part, said Hezbollah fired a pair of rockets at Upper Galilee, one of which they intercepted. They declared this to be “another violation of the ceasefire understandings” despite the IDF themselves having killed over a dozen people, mostly civilians, in their own operations.