Tim Walz is a GROOMER

In 1999, while working as a public school teacher, he sponsored Mankato West High School's very first Gay-Straight Alliance, which revolves around promoting homosexuality to children under the age of 18.

Here he is at a pride parade full of little kids: pic.twitter.com/61iirxuQZN

— Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) August 6, 2024