TPUSA representative Rob Smith abruptly cut his feed mid-interview when asked about H1-B visas and Israeli influence over our government.

TPUSA representative Rob Smith abruptly cut his feed mid-interview when asked about H1-B visas and Israeli influence over our government. pic.twitter.com/uqd2AgMocO — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 30, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet