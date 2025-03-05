Trans activist who said keeping boys out of girls’ sports would lead to suicide auctioned off sex toys to support in-school LGBTQ club: report

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

It has been revealed that the trans activist who went viral after advocating for maintaining the participation of boys in girls’ sports in Washington state schools is a BDSM fetishist who organizes sex parties. Tela Rose Hogle, who was born Jason Hogle, is a director of a youth LGBTQ advocacy organization. She asserted at a Tumwater School Board meeting on February 27 that prohibiting males from participating in girls’ sports would result in suicides.

Hogle’s remarks came shortly before the Thurston County School Board voted to pass a resolution safeguarding women’s sports in the district, which came in response to 15-year-old Tumwater High School student Frances Staudt refusing to play in the girl’s basketball championship game due to the opposing team having a male player. Staudt was punished after she was alleged to have “misgendered” the opposing male player by asking if the coach if he was male.

“The reason we are in the schools is to counter the effects bullying has on LGBTQ youth and keep them alive,” Hogle said to the board, mentioning her LGBTQ youth advocacy group, Pizza Klatch. “I don’t think you’re protecting the safety of anyone by eliminating the right of a trans student to participate in sports.”

Hogle serves as the board president of Pizza Klatch, which operates in three Thurston County schools, Reduxx first reported. According to the organization’s mission statement, Pizza Klatch is a support group for LGBTQ students to have a “safe and confidential place to meet during schools hours to gain support and community.” The group meets during lunch hours.

According to Hogle’s biography posted on the Pizza Klatch website, Hogle began identifying as transgender in 2017, citing that the LGBTQ youth group influenced his decision. He has been running the group since 2022.

In 2023, Pizza Klatch auctioned off a BDSM strap-on device on its Instagram account as part of an online fundraiser for the youth group. The item that people could bid on was a leather strap-on product called the “Little Death Leather,” which is intended to hold dildos.



The LGBTQ youth group auctioned off a BDSM strap-on dildo device for its fundraising event

Additionally, the outlet reported that Hogle created a Fetlife account in 2022, which is one of the most widely used social networks for the BDSM and fetish community. Individuals who use Fetlife post homemade pornography on the platform and coordinate sex parties and hookups.

Hogle’s Fetlife account describes himself as a “mommy” who enjoys “spanking” and “nipple play.” Hogle states that he is a “dominant play partner” and a “bottom, rope bunny, brat,” according to his profile. His personal Instagram account also features several images of prepubescent children.

There is also a testimonial from Hogle on the Queer Body Love website that suggests he was sexually abused as a child. Queer Body Love is a queer-owned coaching firm founded by LGBTQ performance artist Elizabeth Cooper, who describes her work as “performing naked and blind in a horse head mask.” Hogle also recently ran as a Democratic candidate for the Washington state senate in addition to his role working with LGBTQ youth.