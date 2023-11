“We took Palestine in small doses… you can’t move 5 or 6 million people out of a country and fill it up with 5 or 6 million more and expect both sets of them to be pleased”

Truman outlines his plan to push Palestinians out of their homes to make room for Israel pic.twitter.com/BqzNsJGNWZ

— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 2, 2023