Trump Administration Plans Crippling Sanctions Against ICC Over Israel

By Zlatti71

President-elect Donald Trump signals immediate actions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to arrest warrants issued for Israeli leaders.

According to sources close to the matter, cited by Israel Hayom, Trump plans to impose severe sanctions on the ICC in The Hague immediately after taking office. Executive orders could be unveiled as early as January 21, just one day after his inauguration.

The sanctions package will target both individual ICC officials, including judges and prosecutors, and the institution itself. The administration plans to classify the ICC as a threat to U.S. interests, using a designation process similar to that employed by the U.S. State Department for global terrorist organizations.

This designation would bring severe restrictions on anyone associated with the court’s activities. Financial institutions worldwide would be required to sever ties with ICC personnel or face U.S. sanctions. Mirroring measures taken against Israeli citizens under similar sanctions, ICC staff would be unable to conduct ordinary banking operations or use credit cards, effectively freezing their economic activities. Additionally, any assets in the U.S. belonging to ICC employees or the institution itself would be frozen.

The new administration’s strategy extends beyond unilateral actions. It plans to secure commitments from U.S. allies to refuse cooperation with arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials.