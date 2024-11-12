Trump plans to appoint Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State. Rubio is an Israel-First neocon whose slogan in 2016 was literally “New American Century” (Google PNAC) and he has called for war with Iran.

One thought on “Trump plans to appoint Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State. Rubio is an Israel-First neocon whose slogan in 2016 was literally “New American Century” (Google PNAC) and he has called for war with Iran.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*