Trump plans to appoint Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State.
Rubio is an Israel-First neocon whose slogan in 2016 was literally “New American Century” (Google PNAC) and he has called for war with Iran. Just gets better and better.
— Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 12, 2024
“Ignore their words and watch their actions.”
The Incoming Trump Administration Is Already Filling Up With War Sluts:
https://activistpost.com/2024/11/the-incoming-trump-administration-is-already-filling-up-with-war-sluts.html
