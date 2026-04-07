Trump Says U.S. Sent ‘A Lot of Guns’ to Iranian ‘Protesters’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Sunday told Fox News that the US sent “a lot of guns” to Iranian “protesters” through the Kurds.

“We sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds,” Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst. “And I think the Kurds took the guns.”

Israel’s Channel 14 reported in January that “foreign actors” were “arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, referencing the “riots” in Iran, also wrote on X in early January, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Of course, this implies that many of the “protesters” Iran killed were actually armed rioters.

Ben Shapiro just last month urged Trump to arm Iran’s minority populations and use them as a weapon against the Persian majority (where have we seen that before?).

“Iran is actually less Persian than America is white,” Shapiro noted.

Mark Levin, who does all his shows for an audience of one, also urged Trump to arm the Iranian “protesters” just last night:

Levin, who is just a mouthpiece for the Israeli government, also lobbied the president to establish military bases in Israel and set up a permanent “military presence” near Iran to strike them at any time.

Levin’s proposal matched up exactly with plans from the Israeli government urging the US to set up permanent military bases in their country to tie us down forever in the region.