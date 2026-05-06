🔴 Görüntüler ABD'den. Gökyüzünden salınan Kene vakaları yüzünden ormanlarda tüm canlılar tehdit altında. Bir sosyal medya kullanıcısının yürüyüş yaptığı sırada denk geldiği görüntüye bakın.. pic.twitter.com/qV2XlGWJmO
— Mavi Türk 🇹🇷 (@Maviturkk) May 5, 2026
One thought on “Images from the USA. All living creatures in the forests are under threat due to tick cases being released from the sky.”
Four videos on this heinous tick thing have been on the site the last two days. But who has eyes to see? Mine are crying. This new devilry is very, very scary. If the problem (onslaught, assault, invasion, sadism) is not PRIORITIZED SPEEDILY, AND COMPREHENSIVELY ADDRESSED there will be dire consequences ahead. And I ask myself, how will this be remedied? I do not know. And are we running out of time?
The creation weeps from the cruel murdering of the most innocent. From Gaza to Bambi and ever on: INNOCENTICIDE!!
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