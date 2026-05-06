Images from the USA. All living creatures in the forests are under threat due to tick cases being released from the sky.

🔴 Görüntüler ABD'den. Gökyüzünden salınan Kene vakaları yüzünden ormanlarda tüm canlılar tehdit altında. Bir sosyal medya kullanıcısının yürüyüş yaptığı sırada denk geldiği görüntüye bakın.. pic.twitter.com/qV2XlGWJmO — Mavi Türk 🇹🇷 (@Maviturkk) May 5, 2026 Share this: Print

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