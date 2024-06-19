One thought on “Tucker and Glen Greenwald discuss Israel’s control over America

  1. Tucker just made me vomit. His “affection” for Israel. Please!! How can one have affection for a ruthless killing regime? And I hear schizophrenia here. A love/hate relationship with Israel.

    Very layered piece, and not without strategies, strategies of an election year variety. One wonders if this is a Trump commercial.

